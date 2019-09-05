4 teens charged in Holland Twp. cellphone store break-in

Left to right: Sept. 5, 2019 booking photos of Charles Lipsey, Tamar Nobles, Marcus McNulty and Jalynn Powell. (Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four teenagers arrested for allegedly breaking into a Holland Township cellphone store have been charged.

Tamar Demarcus Nobles, 17, of Markham, Illinois; 18-year-old Marcus Phillip McNulty of Dixmor, Illinois; 18-year-old Jalynn Lamont Powell of Harvey, Illinois and 18-year-old Charles Lipsey of Dolton, Illinois all appeared before an Ottawa County judge Thursday.

The four teenagers are charged with breaking and entering with intent in connection to the Sept. 3 burglary of the Sprint store on Douglas Avenue with W. Lakewood Boulevard.

Authorities arrested all four suspects after a police chase and manhunt in rural Allegan County. One of the teenagers was arrested in a neighbor’s backyard; another was taken into custody after trying to hide in a home he broke into.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says all four suspects remain in jail and could face additional charges in other communities.

Deputies are working with other agencies to determine if the group is responsible for similar crimes in the area, including Tuesday’s break-in at a cellphone store in Grandville.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.