PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people went to the hospital after a crash north of Holland Saturday evening, deputies said.

The crash happened around 6:42 p.m. on New Holland Street near Davids Drive in Port Sheldon Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A 17-year-old from Holland was driving a Honda Pilot headed west on New Holland Street. While turning left into a private drive, she did not wait for a Toyota Camry and crashed into it, deputies said.

The Camry was driven by a 20-year-old Brighton man, who was not injured. His passenger, a 24-year-old West Olive woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the Pilot and her two passengers, ages 15 and 23, were also taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.