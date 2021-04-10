4 people shot, 1 critically injured in Allendale apartment shooting

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting early Saturday morning in Allendale.

Deputies arrived in the 4900 block of Becker Dr in Enclave Apartments around 12:15 a.m. on calls of gunshots being heard in the area.

Three victims with gunshot wounds were found outside of the apartment when deputies arrived. Deputies learned soon after a fourth victim was taken to a hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment.

One victim is critically wounded and in surgery, deputies say. The other three victims are in stable condition.

All of the victims are men and none are current Grand Valley State University students.

Deputies say there was a house party going on at the time of the shooting and it began outside of the apartment where they believe there is only one shooting suspect.

The suspect is described as being a six-foot-tall Hispanic male weighing around 200-225 lbs who is wearing a white shirt, baseball cap, and dark blue jeans.

Deputies say the shooter is still at large and anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call Ottawa County Dispatch at (800) 249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Investigators on scene are still working to determine what the motive may have been behind the shooting.

The OCSO is currently conducting K9 searches in the area.

Stay with News 8 as this story will be updated as more information is made available.