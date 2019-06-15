5 people injured in Ottawa County crash

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Five people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County.
It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ferris Street and Forrest Park Drive in Grand Haven Township.
Authorities say a 15-year-old Caledonia girl, who is in driver’s training, was attempting to turn north onto Forrest Park Drive when she failed to stop for a westbound van being driven by a 42-year-old woman driver
Deputies say her mother and two great grandparents were in the Toyota Corolla with her at the time.
Authorities say there was heavy mechanical damage to both vehicles.
Deputies say everyone was wearing a seatbelt.
All five were transported to local hospitals, authorities say.
Deputies didn’t say the condition of the people involved in the crash.