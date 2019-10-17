4 hurt in car-ATV crash in Ottawa County

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two adults and two children received minor injuries after a car crashed into an all-terrain vehicle. 

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday at 104th Avenue and Quincy Street in Holland Township. 

Deputies say a 28-year-old Holland woman was driving a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica south on 104th Street. She told deputies she took her eyes off the road for a second to tend to her child in the backseat. 

When she looked back up, she realized it was too late to avoid rear-ending the ATV being driven by a 54-year-old Zeeland woman, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. 

Deputies say the ATV rolled over and the driver was thrown off. Both the driver and her passenger, a 26-year-old Zeeland man, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was not injured. Her two daughters, ages 3 and 1, were in the backseat. They received cuts and bruises. The girls were in car seats and taken to a hospital for evaluation, deputies say.

