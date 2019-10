POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a car crash has happened on I-96 between Coopersville and Nunica Monday.

It happened in both eastbound and westbound lanes in Polkton Township just before 5 p.m. A total of four cars were involved.

Authorities say several people were injured including one person with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

One westbound lane has been shut down.