3rd child dies in Holland Township crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a third child has died after an SUV rolled over and landed in a pond near Holland.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. on James Street between 112th and 120th avenues in Holland Township.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, a 30-year-old woman, was heading westbound when the SUV hit a curb and rolled over into a pond that was about 3 or 4 feet deep.

When deputies arrived, they found three boys trapped in the SUV. Authorities got in the water and tried to get the children out by cutting their seat belts. They were eventually freed and taken to local hospitals.

The 3- and 4-year-olds were pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said. The 1-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died, according to a Friday release.

The mother was able to escape the vehicle on her own. She had minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The children had all been strapped into car seats, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Silent Observer at 1.877.88745368.