WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three teenagers were injured after a crash in Wright Township Tuesday.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. on Taft Road near 30th Avenue.

A 17-year-old driver was on the dirt road and lost control, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Deputies say the car rolled over and crashed into a tree.

All three teenagers were brought to a local hospital, and authorities say they are in stable condition.

The crash is still being investigated.