3 teens charged in phone store break-in, chase

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Three of four teen suspects have been charged after they were caught with stolen phones following a police chase.

Kennedy Lee Wilson of Grandville was charged with breaking and entering, auto theft, fleeing and eluding police and resisting and obstructing police. Brandon Lumar Floyd and Xzavier Armon Morgan, both of Grand Rapids, were charged with breaking and entering and resisting and obstructing police.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the fourth suspect is a 14-year-old, also of Grand Rapids, who was turned over Kent County authorities.

The suspects were arrested Tuesday morning. Deputies started chasing them because they were in a stolen vehicle and the eventually crashed. After that, one of the suspects — Wilson, based on the charges — allegedly stole an off-duty officer’s unmarked car; she was soon found and arrested.

It wasn’t until after all four suspects were in custody that a break-in at a cellphone store on Douglas Avenue near North River Avenue in Holland Township was discovered.

Investigators say they found dozens of stolen cellphones and masks in the trunk of the stolen car involved in the chase.

Wilson’s bond was set at $5,000, Morgan’s at $10,000 and Floyd’s at $25,000.