CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three teens have been arrested in connection to a September 2021 arson at an Ottawa County park.

On Friday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office arrested two 17-year-old Ravenna boys in connection to the arson. They are being held at the Ottawa County Jail. Their bonds have been set at $75,000 and $50,000.

A third boy, who was 16 years old at the time of the arson, will remain in the custody of his parents. The sheriff’s office said that his case has been referred to the juvenile court.

The boys’ names have not been released due to their ages.

The fire happened early in the morning of Sept. 14, 2021 at a maintenance building at Grose Park.

A photo after the fire at Grose Park on Sept. 14, 2021. (Courtesy Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

The building, as well as the vehicles and everything inside, was a complete loss with an estimated total of over $200,000. The sheriff’s office said the bathrooms were also severely damaged, but the damages were unrelated to the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.