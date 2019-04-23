3 sought after shooting at Holland Twp. apartment

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects in connection to a shooting at an apartment near Holland Tuesday morning.

Deputies said shortly after 12:30 a.m. an apartment unit at Cascade Apartments near the intersection of 136th Avenue and Quincy Street was shot several times.

No one inside was injured.

Authorities are searching for three men who were last seen driving a large red pickup truck.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Ottawa Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.