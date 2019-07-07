3 rescued from water after falling off Sea-Doo

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were rescued after they were thrown off their Sea-Doo and into Lake Michigan Friday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies from the Marine Unit responded just before 3 p.m. to a report of three people struggling in the water at the end of South Pier head on Lake Michigan in Holland State Park.

The three, two adults and one child, were heading out to Lake Michigan on a Sea-Doo but turned around after deciding the waves were too large to ride.

Authorities say when they tried to turn around against the waves, the Sea-Doo rolled and the three were thrown from the watercraft.

Attempts to right the Sea-Doo were not successful and the group struggled in the water until responders deployed rescue lines, pulling them onto a patrol boat.

The three individuals were evaluated by EMS and treated for water ingestion and fatigue, but are expected to be OK.

The Sea-Doo was recovered and returned back to land.

The Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit urges the public to be mindful of their boating abilities before venturing out to rough water conditions and how dangerous operating a watercraft in high wind and wave conditions can be on Lake Michigan.