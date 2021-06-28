3 rescued from Macatawa River; public asked to stay off river

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking people to stay off area rivers while water levels are high after three people were rescued from the Macatawa River Sunday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said authorities responded to three separate water rescues on the Macatawa River near the Adams Street Landing Park in Holland Township Sunday.

There were no reports of injuries.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to stay off the river until water levels have gone down.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for most of West Michigan until 1 p.m. Monday. Over the past several days, 3 to 6 inches of rain fell across the area.

Authorities are also reminding the public not to drive through standing water because it’s difficult to tell how deep it is. You should also never drive around barriers blocking a road.