GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Grandville, deputies said.

The crash happened around 7:42 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street in Georgetown Township Friday evening, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. An Oldsmobile driven by a 27-year-old Hudsonville man did not yield while turning left from eastbound Chicago Drive onto northbound Main Street, deputies said.

A Dodge van driven by a 44-year-old Hudsonville man headed west on Chicago Drive crashed into the Oldsmobile, according to deputies.

Three people who were in the Dodge were taken to hospitals by ambulance. They had injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.