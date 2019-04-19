3 more charged in connection to Holland teen's murder Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 14-year-old Troy Wells Jr. was fatally shot Saturday morning at the Holland Hampton Inn. [ + - ] Ottawa County Jail A mug shot of Sarah Yolanda Cintron dated April 19, 2019. Cintron is charged with lying to a peace officer in felony investigation in connection to the murder of Troy Wells Jr. (Courtesy: Ottawa County Jail) [ + - ] Ottawa County Jail A mug shot of Juan Martin Trevino Jr. dated April 19, 2019. Trevino Jr. is charged with felony accessory after the fact in connection to the murder of Troy Wells Jr. (Courtesy: Ottawa County Jail) [ + - ]

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have charged three more suspects in connection to the Holland Township shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

Troy "T.J." Wells Jr. of Holland died of multiple gunshot wounds after a February shooting at the Hampton Inn. Juan Sandro Cabrera, 18, is accused of shooting the teen and was charged with murder in March.

While authorities do not believe that any of the three newly-charged people had a hand in the homicide, they do believe they assisted Cabrera after the fact and lied to police during the investigation, according to a press release from the Ottawa County Sherriff’s Office.

Those three new suspects are Sarah Yolanda Cintron, 32, of Holland, 22-year-old Juan Martin Trevino Jr. of Holland and Christina Marie Cabrera, 37, of Holland Township.

Cintron, mother of Juan Sandro Cabrera, was charged with lying to police in a felony investigation and being an accessory after the fact. Trevino, Cintron’s boyfriend, is charged with being an accessory after the fact. Christina Marie Cabrera, wife of the shooting suspect's father, is charged with lying to a police officer in an investigation and being an accessory after the fact.

All three are now being held without bond in the Ottawa County Jail.

Photos taken on Snapchat moments before the February shooting show Juan Sandro Cabrera and another young man with bandanas over the faces and holding assault rifles, Capt. Mark Bennett confirmed previously with 24 Hour News 8.

Authorities say the shooting happened after a dispute between Wells and another man, who were members of rival gangs, witnesses told investigators.