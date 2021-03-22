3 injured in Ottawa County rollover crash

Ottawa County

by: WOOD TV8 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic-ottawa-county-sheriff-073016_1520474605341.jpg

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office tells News 8 they responded to a rollover crash late Sunday evening.

Deputies and crews from Zeeland Fire Department were called to an accident on the business loop of westbound I-196 near Homestead around 9:54 p.m.

After arriving, investigation showed a 38-year-old Zeeland resident fell asleep at the wheel and left the roadway, rolling over multiple times in the process.

Two passengers were pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters on scene. All three people in the care were taken to Holland Community Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

News 8 Links