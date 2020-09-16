3 injured in Georgetown Township crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured after a car crash in Georgetown Township Wednesday afternoon, deputies say.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street.

Ottawa County deputies say a car driven by an 80-year-old of Hudsonville was driving west on Chicago Drive. The driver did not stop at a red light and hit another car, driven by a 31-year-old of Dorr, that was driving north through the intersection on a green light.

The first car then went off the road and hit a crosswalk sign and a business sign at the northwest corner of the intersection. The driver and a 75-year-old back seat passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.