3 injured in fiery Spring Lake Twp. crash

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people, including two teenagers, were taken to the hospital after a fiery crash in Ottawa County.
It happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 174th Avenue and Taft Street in Spring Lake Township.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old Coopersville resident was heading eastbound on Taft Street in 2017 Ford Fusion when he stopped at the stop sign, but then pulled out in front of a northbound 2012 Dodge Journey, driven by a 37-year-old Spring Lake woman.
The two cars collided in the intersection, causing the Ford Fusion to catch fire. The driver of the Ford Fusion and a 14-year-old passenger were able to get out of the vehicle.
All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 16-year-old boy was cited for failing to yield the right of way, the sheriff’s office said.