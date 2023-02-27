ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured in a crash in Allendale Township Monday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:30 a.m. Monday deputies responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of 68th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive.

Investigators said a northbound pickup truck stopped at the flashing red light and then drove through the intersection, hitting an eastbound SUV that had the right away. The SUV rolled several times before coming to rest on its side in the eastbound lanes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both drivers and a passenger in the SUV were taken to the hospital with injuries that the sheriff’s office said were not considered life-threatening.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Michigan Drive were closed for several hours as authorities were to clear the scene. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.