3 injured in 3-car crash near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were hospitalized following a three-car crash near Holland Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Riley Street at Sunrise Avenue, east of 120th Avenue, in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 44-year-old Holland man was headed east on Riley when he lost control, causing his car to hit two westbound vehicles head-on.

A 72-year-old Holland man and his 48-year-old passenger from one of the cars that was hit and the 26-year-old Grand Rapids man that was driving the other were all taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The 44-year-old who was driving the eastbound car was not injured.

The sheriff’s department said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

A stretch of Riley Street was closed while emergency responders were on the scene, but later reopened.