ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Zeeland Monday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Quincy Street in Zeeland Township.

Investigators believe a blue Suzuki was heading eastbound on Quincy, stopped at the stop sign then went into the intersection when a southbound black Lexus hit it.

The driver of the Suzuki, a 53-year-old Zeeland woman, was pinned and had to be extricated. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to OCSO.

The driver of the Lexus, a 24-year-old California woman, was injured and taken to the hospital with injuries the sheriff’s office said are not considered life-threatening. A passenger in the Lexus was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The intersection of 72nd and Quincy was closed while authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.