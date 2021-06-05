3 injured after crash near Jenison

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured after a crash in Ottawa County Saturday.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. on Baldwin Street near I-196 in Georgetown Township near Jenison.

A car was traveling west after exiting off the freeway and veered into the eastbound lane, crashing into another car, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The driver, a 60-year-old woman from Hudsonville, and the two people in the other car, a 60-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, were all brough to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the Sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the driver may have had a medical incident during the crash. They do not believe alcohol was a factor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links