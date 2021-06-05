3 injured after crash near Jenison

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured after a crash in Ottawa County Saturday.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. on Baldwin Street near I-196 in Georgetown Township near Jenison.

A car was traveling west after exiting off the freeway and veered into the eastbound lane, crashing into another car, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The driver, a 60-year-old woman from Hudsonville, and the two people in the other car, a 60-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, were all brough to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the Sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the driver may have had a medical incident during the crash. They do not believe alcohol was a factor.