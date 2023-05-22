OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Olive Township Monday afternoon, deputies said.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 104th Avenue and Stanton Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A Volkswagen driven by a 23-year-old Muskegon man was headed north on 104th Avenue when he did not stop at the stop sign, deputies said.

The vehicle hit a Saturn that was westbound on Stanton Street. The Saturn flipped over then hit a golf cart in a nearby yard, driven by a 79-year-old West Olive man, according to deputies.

An 18-year-old and a 15-year-old in the Saturn were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the golf cart was also taken to the hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

After investigating, the sheriff’s office found that the driver of the Volkswagen was at fault. He was given a citation for ignoring the stop sign.

The road was closed for investigation and cleanup but was later reopened.