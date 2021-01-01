3 hurt, including boy thrown from van, in I-196 rollover

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man and two children were hospitalized following a rollover crash on I-196 just outside of Zeeland Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on westbound I-196 near Byron Road in Zeeland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, a 35-year-old from Hamilton, lost control of his van on the icy road. The van rolled and landed in a ditch.

One of the man’s passengers, an 11-year-old who had not been wearing his seat belt, was thrown from the van, but authorities say his injuries are not believed to be serious.

The driver and his other passenger, a 5-year-old boy who was in a car seat, were also injured; their injuries are also not considered life-threatening.

