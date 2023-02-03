ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were hurt in a Friday afternoon crash in Allendale Charter Township.

Around 2:45 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 48th Avenue and Pierce Street for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by a 58-year-old Battle Creek man, was heading south on 48th Avenue near Pierce Street. Once at the intersection, the pickup didn’t stop for the red light and hit an eastbound 2018 Honda Accord, driven by a 21-year-old Davisburg man. The pickup stopped in the median, pushing the Honda across the median and into a northbound 2011 Toyota, driven by a 61-year-old Homewood, Illinois, man, that was stopped at the intersection.

The Davisburg man and his two passengers, a 20-year-old White Lake man and a 19-year-old Northville man, were hurt. The sheriff’s office said they were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Their condition is unknown.

No one was hurt in the pickup truck or the Toyota.

The crash remains under investigation.