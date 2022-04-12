JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were brought to the hospital after a crash in Jamestown Township Tuesday.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Byron Road and 8th Avenue.

A 25-year-old man from Hudsonville was driving westbound on Bryon Road and did not stop at the intersection, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said he hit a car driven by a 43-year-old woman from Byron Center.

Both cars rolled over.

The two drivers and the woman’s passenger, a 9-year-old girl, all had to be extricated, deputies say. All three were brought to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.