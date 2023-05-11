HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Hudsonville Thursday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on 32nd Avenue at I-196. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a northbound car was trying to turn onto the ramp for westbound I-196 and pulled into the path of a southbound car. The two cars crashed in the intersection.

The driver of the northbound car, a 79-year-old woman from Wheeling, Illinois, and her passenger, a 77-year-old woman from Arlington Heights, Illinois, were hospitalized. So was the driver of the southbound car, a 58-year-old Rockford man.

All were later listed in stable condition.