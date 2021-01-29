3 cows killed in Zeeland Township crash

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three cows that were loose in the roadway were hit and killed in a crash near Zeeland early Friday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a driver who hit some cows near the intersection Chicago Drive near 76th Avenue in Zeeland Township.

Deputies found eight cows in the westbound lanes of Chicago Drive and three were killed in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was not injured.

Chicago Drive was closed for more than 90 minutes as authorities worked to clear the scene and get the cows back to a nearby farm.