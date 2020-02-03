2nd person gets jail for cellphone store break-in

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The second of four people who admitted to breaking into a Holland-area cellphone store in September is headed to jail.

Charles Lipsey, of Dolton, Illinois, was sentenced Monday to a year behind bars, plus $1,553.17 in fees and restitution.

He was one of four Illinois 17- and 18-year-olds who were arrested in connection to a robbery at the Sprint store on Douglas Avenue and W. Lakewood Boulevard on Sept. 3.

L-R: Charles Lipsey, Tamar Nobles, Marcus McNulty and Jalynn Powell. (Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

All four ultimately pleaded guilty to breaking and entering with intent.

One of them, Jaylynn Powell, was sentenced in January to 330 days in jail.

The other two, Tamar Nobles and Marcus McNulty, are scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 24 and March 9, respectively.