GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Two suspects are in jail and a juvenile was sent back home to his guardian after the group was found with stolen lotto tickets during a traffic stop in Ottawa County, deputies said.

Ottawa County dispatch was told by Muskegon County to be on the lookout for recent lottery ticket thefts. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said that both Muskegon and Ottawa counties have had lotto ticket thefts in the last few days.

At 1:28 a.m. Saturday, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers found a suspect vehicle suspected to be involved in Ottawa County thefts Tuesday night. They pulled it over on Beacon Boulevard between Washington and Columbus avenues in Grand Haven.

Officers saw lotto tickets “all over the car” and said that the driver admitted the tickets were stolen. The driver also admitted to cashing them.

Sheriff’s deputies seized over $2,000 in cash from both the suspects and the vehicle. Two suspects were arrested and booked into the Ottawa County Jail. Deputies said a third suspect, who was a juvenile, was turned over to his guardian.

The ticket theft is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.