GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Two dozen guinea pigs were found Wednesday night in Grand Haven.

The finder stumbled upon the guinea pigs at Green Street and 138th Avenue, put them in a box and contacted the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies brought the guinea pigs to the Harbor Humane Society, the animal shelter said in a Facebook post.

Twenty-four guinea pigs were found in Grand Haven Wednesday night. (Courtesy Harbor Humane Society)

The group includes “mamas, papas and even babies,” according to the animal shelter. The Harbor Humane Society will hold them for four days and then release them for adoption.

The organization is asking for monetary donations or donations of guinea pig supplies, including hay and special food, to help meet the unexpected need. Monetary donations can be made via Facebook or the Harbor Humane Society’s website.

Anyone with information about the guinea pigs should call the Harbor Humane Society at 616.399.2119 or email office@harborhumane.org.