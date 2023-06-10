GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — What’s a trip to the beach without your pooch?
There are 21 pet-friendly beaches on the WOOD TV8 Lake Michigan Beach Guide. Here’s the full list:
OFF-LEASH
Kirk Park, West Olive
Rules: No dogs allowed 10am-6pm, dogs allowed off-leash 7-10am & 6-10pm.
Kruse Park, Muskegon
Rules: Dogs always allowed off-leash. (Note: Stairs to beach have been washed out, so it is a short hike down a dune to get to the water.)
LEASHES REQUIRED
Hagar Park, Coloma
Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash.
Roadside Park, Coloma
Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash.
Van Buren State Park Beach, South Haven
Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash, not allowed within the area that has swim buoys.
Pilgrim Haven Natural Area, South Haven
Rules: Dogs must be kept on a 6-foot leash.
Deerlick Creek Park, South Haven
Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash.
Glenn Beach, Glenn
Rules: No rules posted.
West Side County Park, Fennville
Rules: Dogs must be kept on a 6-foot leash.
Saugatuck Dunes State Park, Saugatuck
Rules: Dogs must be kept on a 6-foot leash.
Grand Haven City Beach
Rules: No dogs allowed 11am-5pm, must be kept on a leash during other times.
P.J. Hoffmaster State Park, Norton Shores
Beach closed until July 7
Rules: Dogs must be kept on a 6-foot leash.
Muskegon State Park, Muskegon
Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash, not allowed within the area that has swim buoys.
Duck Lake State Park, Whitehall
Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash.
White River Light Station, Whitehall
Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash.
Medbery Park, Montague
Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash.
Golden Township Beach, Mears
Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash.
Cedar Point County Park, Pentwater
Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash.
Mears State Park, Pentwater
Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash, not allowed within the area that has swim buoys.
Buttersville Park, Ludington
Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash.
Ludington State Park
Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash, only allowed between the beach house and Big Sable River.