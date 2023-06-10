Bo the dog plays in Lake Michigan at Kirk Park. (October 2017 file)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — What’s a trip to the beach without your pooch?

There are 21 pet-friendly beaches on the WOOD TV8 Lake Michigan Beach Guide. Here’s the full list:

OFF-LEASH

Kirk Park, West Olive

Rules: No dogs allowed 10am-6pm, dogs allowed off-leash 7-10am & 6-10pm.

Kruse Park, Muskegon

Rules: Dogs always allowed off-leash. (Note: Stairs to beach have been washed out, so it is a short hike down a dune to get to the water.)

LEASHES REQUIRED

Hagar Park, Coloma

Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash.

Roadside Park, Coloma

Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash.

Van Buren State Park Beach, South Haven

Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash, not allowed within the area that has swim buoys.

Pilgrim Haven Natural Area, South Haven

Rules: Dogs must be kept on a 6-foot leash.

Deerlick Creek Park, South Haven

Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash.

Glenn Beach, Glenn

Rules: No rules posted.

West Side County Park, Fennville

Rules: Dogs must be kept on a 6-foot leash.

Saugatuck Dunes State Park, Saugatuck

Rules: Dogs must be kept on a 6-foot leash.

Grand Haven City Beach

Rules: No dogs allowed 11am-5pm, must be kept on a leash during other times.

P.J. Hoffmaster State Park, Norton Shores

Beach closed until July 7

Rules: Dogs must be kept on a 6-foot leash.

Muskegon State Park, Muskegon

Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash, not allowed within the area that has swim buoys.

Duck Lake State Park, Whitehall

Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash.

White River Light Station, Whitehall

Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash.

Medbery Park, Montague

Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash.

Golden Township Beach, Mears

Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash.

Cedar Point County Park, Pentwater

Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash.

Mears State Park, Pentwater

Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash, not allowed within the area that has swim buoys.

Buttersville Park, Ludington

Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash.

Ludington State Park

Rules: Dogs must be kept on a leash, only allowed between the beach house and Big Sable River.