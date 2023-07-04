PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Ottawa County are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 20-year-old man.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Terry Robert Sims was reported missing late Monday night after walking away from an adult foster home in Port Sheldon Township. A K-9 unit was brought in to try and track Sims, but it was unsuccessful.

Sims is listed as a black man, between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4, approximately 120 pounds with short, dark, curly hair. He was last seen wearing tan shorts with a plaid stripe and black shoes. Authorities say he is known to frequent local beaches.

Anyone with information regarding Sims or his possible whereabouts is encouraged to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1877-88-SILENT.