PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 20-year-old man went missing Saturday evening from Port Sheldon Township, deputies say.

Terry Sims was last seen at about 7:45 p.m. in his adult foster care home’s backyard, located near 164th Avenue and New Holland Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. He left on foot.

Sims was most recently seen wearing plaid khaki shorts and flip-flops. He has short black hair and weighs between 120 and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about his location should call 911 or Ottawa County Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911.