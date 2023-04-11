ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An emergency helicopter was called for a two-vehicle head-on crash in Allendale Tuesday evening, dispatch said.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on 64th Avenue at Pierce Street in Allendale, according to Ottawa County dispatch. It is not yet clear what led up to the crash.

An emergency medical helicopter was called to the scene.

The road was closed to all traffic while deputies investigated.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more information.