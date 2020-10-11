2 thrown off motorcycle, hurt in Ottawa Co. crash

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital in an Ottawa County crash.

It happened just before 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Ottawa Beach Road near Lake Breeze Street in Park Township.

Deputies say a 51-year-old Hamilton woman was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry when she tried to make a left-hand turn onto a private residence near Lake Breeze Street.

While making the turn, she drove into the path of a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle driven by a 51-year-old Grand Rapids man, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The man and his passenger, a 50-year-old woman, were thrown off the motorcycle. They were moderately hurt, deputies say.

The man on the motorcycle wasn’t wearing a helmet, but the woman was wearing one. The other driver was wearing a seatbelt, deputies noted.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.