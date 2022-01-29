2 teens injured in I-96 rollover crash in Crockery Twp.

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teens were injured when their car rolled after it hit a pickup truck while changing lanes on I-96 Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3:45 p.m., emergency crews were sent to eastbound I-96 near mile marker 11 for a rollover crash with injuries.

Responding Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies learned that a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 17-year-old Coopersville boy, was traveling eastbound and attempted to pass a 2017 Ford F150, driven by 45-year-old Muskegon man, on the left-hand side. While passing, the car hit the front of the pickup, causing the driver to lose control.

The car went off the road and rolled several times, the sheriff’s office said.

Both the driver of the Chevrolet and the passenger, a 16-year-old girl, were injured. The sheriff’s office said their injuries were minor and not life-threatening.

The pickup truck driver was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said the Coopersville teen was cited for making an unsafe lane change.

One lane of eastbound I-96 was closed while crews clean up the crash, it has since reopened.