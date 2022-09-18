PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teens are in the hospital after an early Sunday morning crash in Park Township.

Around 5:15 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Lakeshore Avenue near Dune View Court for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a southbound vehicle left the roadway, hitting a power pole and a “large tree” at a high speed. Both of the people inside the vehicle had to be extracted.

The driver, a 15-year-old Hudsonville boy, was airlifted to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said that his injuries are considered critical.

The passenger, a 14-year-old Jenison girl, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Lakeshore Avenue near Dune View Court is closed in the area while crews investigate.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.