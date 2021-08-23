2 teens charged in Grand Haven cellphone store armed robbery

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. (WOOD) — Two teenagers have been charged as adults following an armed robbery at a Grand Haven cellphone store last week.

It happened Aug. 18 at the T-Mobile store near US-31 and Adams Street.

Yaceair Lamont Divers, age 16, is being held without bond on four counts of armed robbery and one count felony firearm. Ibrahim Hassan Dadiri, age 15, is being held on four counts armed robbery and one count felony firearm. Both teens are from Grand Rapids.

Police arrested two other suspects last week following the robbery. The investigation continues and further charges are anticipated.

In a Friday update, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke called the robbers “brazen and violent,” saying they caused “untold emotional trauma” to the people inside the store.

Grand Haven detectives worked with the Grand Rapids Police Department and Kent County Sheriff’s Department to track down all four suspects. They were arrested Thursday afternoon in Grand Rapids on robbery and weapons charges. Detectives say they recovered weapons and “other evidence” during the investigation.

Two of the suspects are in the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Facility, while the other two are in being held in Kent County.

Witnesses initially reported five males were involved in the crime; it’s unclear if authorities are looking for an additional suspect.