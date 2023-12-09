COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teenagers were arrested after breaking into a vape store in Coopersville Friday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Psycle Sam’s Heady Glass, located at 25 N. 68th Ave., for a burglary alarm.

Responding deputies found evidence that the business had been broken into. Additional deputies and a police dog were called to the scene.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses provided suspect information. The two teenagers along with the stolen property were found nearby shortly after.

Both of the teens were arrested and released to their parents pending charges. The sheriff’s office said they did confess to breaking into the business.

The break-in remains under investigation.