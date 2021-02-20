2 teenagers injured in Ottawa County rollover

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a single car rollover crash in Georgetown Twp Saturday morning.

Deputies tell news 8 that after arriving on scene, it was determined that a 17-year-old girl from Holland was traveling south on 48th Ave near Barry St when she lost control of her car and rolled several times.

The passenger, a 17-year-old female from Zeeland, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.



Both the driver and passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by ambulance to DeVos Children’s Hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.