2 taken to hospital after Ottawa Co. crash

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to a hospital Friday after a crash in Ottawa County.

Authorities were called around 6:15 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on 8th Avenue and Lincoln Street in Tallmadge Township. A 48-year-old man was driving east on Lincoln Street and stopped at the intersection, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

When the man drove through the intersection, he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old woman, police say. The release noted that southbound 8th Avenue does not have a stop sign at that intersection.

Authorities say the male driver and a passenger in his vehicle were taken to a hospital, but they were in good condition. The woman driver was treated at the scene and released, police say.

Officials are investigating the crash.