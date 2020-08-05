2 T-Mobile stores robbed in West Michigan

The scene after a T-Mobile store on Baldwin Street and Cottonwood Drive in Georgetown Township was robbed on Aug. 5, 2020.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for suspects accused of robbing two T-Mobile stores in West Michigan.

The first incident happened around noon Wednesday at the T-Mobile store on Baldwin Street and Cottonwood Drive in Georgetown Township, near Grandville.

Investigators say four men walked into the store, which is still under construction due to the Sprint/T-Mobile merger.

The suspects implied they had a weapon, but none was seen. They started grabbing boxes from the building and got into a small blue car, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Grandville Police Department recovered some items from the robbery.

The car is described as a blue Ford Fusion that was scratched on the passenger side and had rear end damage. It’s believed to have been stolen from the Kentwood area, deputies say.

Investigators say the suspects were described as being Black men wearing hoods and face coverings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OCSO at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

Authorities believe the same suspects robbed a T-Mobile store on Main Street in Lowell around 12:50 p.m. that same day.

Kent County dispatchers say they are looking for a 2013 Ford Fusion.

Additional information was not immediately available.