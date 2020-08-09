2 sustain serious injuries in Olive Township crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash where a vehicle flipped onto its side in Ottawa County Sunday morning, deputies say.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of 144th Avenue and Tyler Street in Olive Township.

Investigators say a Ford F150, driven by an 18-year-old of Holland, was driving westbound on Tyler Street. The pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a Chevy transport van, driven by a 26-year-old of West Olive.

The Ford F150 hit the passenger side of the van, forcing both vehicles off the roadway. The van turned onto its side.

A crash that resulted in a transport van overturning in Ottawa County’s West Olive Township. (Aug. 9, 2020)

The driver and passenger of the Ford F150 sustained serious injuries. The driver and front-seat passenger of the van sustained injuries that aren’t life threatening. All four victims were taken for treatment.

There were six other people in the van at the time of the crash. They were not injured.