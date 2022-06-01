HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope College is on lockdown after a shooting near its campus, the school said.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on E 16th Street and College Avenue in downtown Holland. Two people were shot, Ottawa County dispatch told News 8.

Dispatch said the suspect is not in custody.

BREAKING: Holland Police are investigating a shooting near East 16th St. and College Ave. Two people were shot. No word on their condition. We see a bicycle in the middle of the street next to evidence markers. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/c5cz1W7p2z — Kyle Mitchell (@JournalistKyle) June 2, 2022

The school is on lockdown, Hope College said in a tweet.

“Campus is still in lockdown. Please remain vigilant until an all-clear is given,” it said in a tweet sent at 11:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.