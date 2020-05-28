Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

2 pedestrians seriously injured in crash in Holland

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Two pedestrians were hospitalized with serious injuries after a car crash in Holland Thursday.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. on W. 24th Street at Michigan Avenue.

Aero Med took one of the patients, a female, to the hospital. An ambulance took the other, a male. Both patients’ injuries are considered life-threatening.

The driver involved in the crash wasn’t hurt.

Emergency responders on the scene said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been involved, but that speed is believed to be a factor.

  • The scene of a crash at the intersection of W. 24th Street and Michigan Avenue in Holland on May 28, 2020.
  • The scene of a crash at the intersection of W. 24th Street and Michigan Avenue in Holland on May 28, 2020.
  • Aero Med responds to a crash at the intersection of W. 24th Street and Michigan Avenue in Holland on May 28, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 