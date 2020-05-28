2 pedestrians seriously injured in crash in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Two pedestrians were hospitalized with serious injuries after a car crash in Holland Thursday.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. on W. 24th Street at Michigan Avenue.

Aero Med took one of the patients, a female, to the hospital. An ambulance took the other, a male. Both patients’ injuries are considered life-threatening.

The driver involved in the crash wasn’t hurt.

Emergency responders on the scene said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been involved, but that speed is believed to be a factor.