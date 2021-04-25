2 seriously hurt in crash on US-31 in Ferrysburg

FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Ferrysburg Sunday evening, Ottawa County deputies say.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on US-31 near the construction zone on M-104.

Deputies say a black Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 31-year-old man of Whitehall, was going north on US-31 when the driver lost control. The motorcycle drifted into the southbound lanes and crashed. The motorcycle then slid across the pavement into a Mercury Sable, driven by a 39-year-old man of West Olive.

The motorcyclist was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital and later transferred to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. The victim sustained critical injuries.

The passenger on the motorcycle was taken to Mercy Health Hospital in Muskegon with injuries that are life threatening.

The driver and passenger in the Mercury were not injured.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, deputies say. The crash remains under investigation.