ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men are in the hospital with serious injuries after an early Sunday morning crash in Allendale Township.

Just after midnight, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 48th Avenue south of Pierce Street for a multi-vehicle crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 2016 Chrysler, driven by a 24-year-old Clarkston man, was heading south on 48th Avenue and began to hydroplane due to heavy rain in the area. The vehicle crossed the median and hit a northbound 2020 Honda head-on.

The driver of the Honda, a 24-year-old Grand Rapids man, and the passenger, a 25-year-old Novi man, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The Clarkston man was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.