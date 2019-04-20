2 rescued after boat is capsized

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — A couple that was fishing Saturday morning were rescued by neighboring fishermen after their boat had capsized.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to Petty's Bayou, which is connected to the Grand River, just after 10:30 a.m. for a report that two people and their dog were in the water after their boat was capsized.

As deputies arrived to the scene, they learned that nearby fisherman had helped a man and woman get to shore. Their dog soon joined them after swimming from the boat to the shore.

Authorities said that while the couple was fishing near Petty's Bride a series of waves entered the back of their shallow 10 inch Jon boat, causing it to sink.

The couple was then taken to the hospital for exposure treatment and are in stable condition. Their dog is being held at a shelter until the owners return.

The names of the couple are not being released at this time.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor.