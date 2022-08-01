HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health has announced that two probable cases of monkeypox has been found in the county.

Both patients have been told to isolate, OCDPH said.

“The probable cases are pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but are believed to be positive for (monkeypox),” the health department said in a press release.

Any close contacts are being monitored for symptoms, OCDPH said. No other cases have been identified.

Monkeypox is a rare but serious disease. It spreads from person to person by direct contact with bodily fluids or monkeypox lesions. It can also be spread through respiratory droplets from prolonged face-to-face contact or contact with contaminated materials.

Symptoms include headache, fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. A rash and lesions often begin on the face one to three days after the onset of illness. It can take as few as three days or as long as 20 days for symptoms to appear, OCDPH said. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

Anyone experiencing monkeypox symptoms or who has had contact with a person who has monkeypox is asked to contact their health care provider right away.

OCDPH is reminding at-risk individuals that they can take the following precautions:.

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox. Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox. Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox. Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.

Do not touch the bedding, towels or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

On Monday, the state’s website listed 37 cases in Michigan, not counting the two in Ottawa County. Kent County is listed as having five cases while Ionia County and Montcalm County are listed as having one each.

For more information on monkeypox, visit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website.